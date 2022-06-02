Vietnam shows best-ever performance at Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
All the seven Vietnamese students competing at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2022 pocket medals (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – All the seven Vietnamese students competing at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2022 pocketed medals, including three golds, the Ministry of Education and Training reported on June 1.
With three gold and four silver medals, Vietnam ranked third among the 35 participating countries and territories at the event, following China, and Russia.
This is the best-ever performance of Vietnam at the contest, the ministry noted.
The gold medalists are Truong Van Quoc Bao, a 12th grader from the Phan Boi Chau high school for gifted students in the central province of Nghe An; Duong Minh Khoi and Tran Xuan Bach from the high school for gifted students in natural sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU).
Fifteen Vietnamese contestants competed online at the VNU University of Engineering and Technology on May 22.
The virtual APIO 2022, hosted by Egypt, gathered 888 contestants, 186 of whom were nominated for medals./.