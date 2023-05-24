The report highlights that Vietnam, along with Thailand and India, is considered the Asian country that has made the most progress in terms of business environment development. Thailand leaped 10 places and India, six. Meanwhile, Singapore topped the rankings.

In the first four months of this year, FDI channeled into Vietnam neared 8.9 billion USD, with new capital surging after a slight decrease in the first three months.

Also in the four months, foreign investors conducted 1,044 transactions of capital contribution and share purchases. They invested in 18 economic sectors, mostly in processing and manufacturing.

The number of countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the period amounted to 77. Singapore took the lead by pouring close to 2.2 billion USD into the market, followed by Japan with nearly 2 billion USD and China with 752 million USD./.

VNA