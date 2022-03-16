Participants at the event discussed investment opportunities in agriculture and fisheries of Sierra Leone, cooperation in technology, and measures for bolstering bilateral trade.

Vietnam and Sierra Leone have recently recorded encouraging signs in their economic and trade relations.

Bilateral trade stood at over 49 million USD in 2020, surging by over 200 percent from 17 million USD in 2018.

Vietnam mainly exports cigarettes, computers, textile - garment products, and materials to Sierra Leone while importing timber and wood products from the latter.

Participants said businesses of Vietnam and Sierra Leone hold numerous opportunities to invest in each other’s country and then increase trading with other nations in the regions.

Businesses of the two sides were urged to increase sharing information, seek partnership opportunities, and explore trading chances for products like farm produce and medical supplies and some agricultural products and minerals./.

