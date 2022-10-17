The State visit to Vietnam from October 16 to 20 by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob aims to elevate bilateral relations and further intensify the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The visit takes place when the two countries are looking toward the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship and the 10th year of their strategic partnership in 2023.

President Phuc warmly welcomed his Singaporean counterpart, emphasizing that the visit by Singapore's President is an important event, making marked contributions to enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

He suggested that Singapore facilitate Vietnamese products' access to its market, helping Vietnam participate more deeply in the global supply chain.

President Halimah Yacob said she supports President Phuc's proposals during his State visit to Singapore in February. Under the proposals, the two sides will coordinate to effectively implement seven areas of the Vietnam - Singapore Economic Connectivity Agreement and expand cooperation on innovation, digital economy and transformation along with developing the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks into green and high-tech parks.

Discussing regional and international issues, the two leaders reaffirmed ASEAN's consistent stance on the East Sea and the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in line with international law.

After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation documents, including memoranda of understanding on energy cooperation, cybersecurity, cybercrime prevention, technical cooperation and vocational education and training, among others./.

