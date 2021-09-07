Vietnam, Singapore eye stronger cooperation in different spheres
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan hold phone talks on September 7. (Photo: VietnamPlus)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on September 7 said the two countries should strengthen cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment and education-training to promote their strategic partnership.
During their phone talks on the day, FM Son highly valued Singapore’s support to Vietnam, especially its commitment to provide Vietnam with essential medical supplies for the COVID-19 fight.
He highlighted the Singaporean Temasek Foundation’s donation of 16 ventilators and a large quantity of medical supplies to Vietnam on September 6, describing this as a vivid demonstration of the close ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.
Son congratulated Singapore on the full vaccination of 80 percent of its population, the first country in the world to reach the target, and called on Singapore to consider giving or transferring its unused vaccines to Vietnam as soon as possible, including transferring through the COVAX Facility.
The Singaporean FM, for his part, stressed that Singapore always attaches importance to the strategic partnership with Vietnam.
Sharing difficulties caused by COVID-19 in some Vietnamese cities and provinces, the minister expressed his belief that Vietnam will soon put the pandemic under control.
The Singaporean government stands ready to help neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, with medical supplies, test kits and vaccines as soon as possible, he said.
The official noted his hope that the two sides will soon be able to open doors, facilitating the travelling of their citizens.
The ministers agreed to organise the 14th political consultation between the two foreign ministries at an early date to comprehensively review cooperation areas, creating prerequisites for making preparation for high-level visits in the time ahead./.