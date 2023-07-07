Politics Vietnam attaches importance to ties with Israel: FM Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has told Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer that Vietnam attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with Israel, one of its important partners in the Middle East.

Politics Party delegation pays working visit to Bolivia A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Le Hong Quang, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, is paying a working visit to Bolivia from July 3-7.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts Bruneian Ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Brunei to Vietnam, Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah Malai Haji Yussof, in Hanoi on July 6.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.