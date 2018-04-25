PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) holds talks with Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong. (Source: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Vietnam and Singapore issued a Joint Statement on the occasion of the official visit to Singapore by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc from April 25-27.



The following is the full text of the Joint Statement. – Vietnam and Singapore issued a Joint Statement on the occasion of the official visit to Singapore by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc from April 25-27.The following is the full text of the Joint Statement.

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE AND THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM ON THE OCCASION OF THE OFFICIAL VISIT OF HIS EXCELLENCY NGUYEN XUAN PHUC, PRIME MINISTER OF VIETNAM TO SINGAPORE