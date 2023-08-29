Singapore ranks first among the ASEAN member states and second among the 143 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

Vietnam is running 153 investment projects in Singapore, ranking 10th among the 80 foreign investors in the Southeast Asian country.

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said he hopes the administration at all levels will continue to back enterprises and investors, contributing to promoting the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore.

PM Chinh said the Vietnamese Government will continue to create optimal conditions for businesses, including those from Singapore, to invest and operate effectively and sustainably for a long term in Vietnam.

At the event, the two PMs witnessed the launch of the Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Centre in Binh Duong, as well as the announcement of decisions allowing a number of activities to explore maritime resources, among others./.

VNA