Politics Party official highlights Vietnam’s net zero emission goal for 2050 Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh stressed Vietnam’s commitment made at COP26 to achieving net zero emission by 2050 while receiving UK and EU diplomats in Hanoi on May 12.

Politics NA Chairman’s visit reflects Vietnam’s special political trust with Laos: Lao newspaper PathetLao Daily, a publication of the Lao News Agency, ran an article on May 13 about the upcoming visit by Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, saying the trip reflects the Vietnamese Party and State’s respect for the ties and special political trust with Laos.

Politics Vietnam prioritising stepping up relations with Italy: Ambassador Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hai Hung presented his letter of credentials to Italian President Sergio Mattarella in a May 12 ceremony, during which both sides showed interest in strengthening the bilateral ties.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.