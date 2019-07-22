At the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese and Singaporean experts gathered at a seminar held by the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) in collaboration with the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) on July 22 to share experience in museum activities.The seminar focused on the study, collection and display of exhibits at museum, with experts sharing experience in document digitalisation and copyright, application of advanced technologies in information management, preservation of collections, and assessment of the risks while moving the exhibits.In his open remarks, VNFAM Director Nguyen Anh Minh said that the seminar is part of activities held in the cooperation framework between the VNFAM and NGS, laying foundation for both sides to consolidate their relations.Opening four years ago, the NGS has become the world’s leading art museum, particularly its leading experts in museology.Minh expressed his hope that the Singaporean experts would share their experience with the Vietnamese sides, especially collecting and digitalising related documents, setting up plan for exhibition, as well as managing and preserving the exhibits.The event also offered opportunities for staff of Vietnamese museums to learn how to develop a modern art museum.-VNA