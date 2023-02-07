Politics Acting President receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has hailed outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Fernando Apparício da Silva’s contributions to consolidating the practical and effective development of Vietnam-Brazil comprehensive partnership during his tenure.

Politics Politburo meets former Party, State leaders The Politburo on February 6 held a meeting with former senior leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lunar New Year.

Politics Vietnam sends sympathy messages to Turkey, Syria over earthquake Vietnam's Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 6 sent messages of sympathy to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Syria Bashar al-Assad over casualties caused by a strong earthquake in the two countries.

Politics Politburo issues Resolution on biotech development On behalf of the Politburo, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has signed Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW dated January 30, 2023 on the development and application of biotechnology for sustainable development of the country in the new situation.