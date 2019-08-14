Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung (L) is welcomed by Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in the island city state (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam and Singapore held the 12th political consultation in the island city state on August 14, agreeing to make joint efforts to continue intensifying their strategic partnership.At the event, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and Permanent Secretary of the Singaporean Foreign Ministry Chee Wee Kiong discussed the two countries’ relations, along with regional and international issues of common concern.The officials said their countries will keep working to enhance the two economies’ connectivity, actively contribute to ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality, and boost coordination in strategic issues amidst complex developments and growing trade frictions in the region and the world.They agreed on many concrete measures to further promote Vietnam-Singapore cooperation in the time ahead, including increasing all-level mutual visits and meetings via all channels, including between their parties, states, governments, parliaments and peoples, while maintaining and effectively bringing into play bilateral cooperation and consultation mechanisms.The two sides will work together to realise the outcomes of the 14th economic connectivity ministerial meeting held in Singapore in March this year, especially in finance, information – communications, education – training, transport, investment, trade and services, so as to build on the recent economic partnership results.Singapore is currently the third biggest foreign investor in Vietnam with over 2,000 valid projects worth nearly 50 billion USD. Additionally, the seven Vietnam – Singapore industrial parks (VSIP) have greatly contributed to Vietnam’s socio-economic development and generated considerable economic benefits for Singaporean businesses, according to the officials.Deputy Minister Dung asked both sides to continue with efforts to promote the two economies’ complementarity, create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Singaporean goods to access each other’s markets, and effectively implement the commitments under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).Permanent Secretary Chee underlined the wish to reinforcing cooperation in security, agricultural product trading, tourism, people-to-people exchange, and especially the new and important fields of the Fourth Industrial Revolution like startup, smart city, financial technology and cyber security.At the consultation, the two officials highly valued the outcomes of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held recently in Bangkok, Thailand.Regarding the recent developments in the East Sea, both sides stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the waters. They also called on the parties concerned to exercise self-restraint, not threaten to use or use force, resolve disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, and step up negotiations to soon finalise an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the waters that is in line with international law.The Vietnamese official also spoke highly of Singapore’s stance on the East Sea issue which shows its sense of responsibility and active role towards peace and stability in the region, as well as the solidarity and strength of the ASEAN Community.The two sides also expressed their delight at the fruitful cooperation between the two foreign ministries, which has greatly helped with their countries’ strategic partnership.They agreed to organise the 13th political consultation in Vietnam next year.During their stay in Singapore, the Vietnamese delegation had a meeting with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who highlighted the significance of the countries’ strategic partnership to each side along with the solidarity and development of the ASEAN Community.The host noted with satisfaction that both sides have sustained the development trend of the bilateral friendship and cooperation for decades.He also highly valued Vietnam’s development achievements and growing position in the international arena, voicing his belief that the country will do well when holding the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020 and serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021. -VNA