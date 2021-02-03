Vietnam Social Security boosts comprehensive digital transformation
Vietnam Social Security launches VssID app (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) will step up the application of information technology, and carry out digital transformation in a comprehensive manner so as to better serve businesses and people, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sector is striving to complete criteria and plans related to digital transformation when implementing the Prime Minister’s Decision No.749 on approving the National Digital Transformation Programme until 2025 with a vision to 2030.
Attention will be paid to intensifying e-payment, with the target of 50 percent of salary, social insurance allowance and funeral cost receivers in urban areas using non-cash payment.
The VSS will also continue expanding e-payment in connection with commercial banks, and working with communication units to step up communication works to improve the business environment and national competitiveness.
The priority will be given to supporting people and enterprises in recovering business and production.
VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh stressed that Vietnam’s social insurance sector has gained remarkable achievements, making important contributions to the implementation of social progress and equity, ensuring socio-political stability and people’s lives, and promoting sustainable development in the country.
In 2020, the sector basically fulfilled assigned targets, tasks and plans set for the year, especially measures to support agencies, businesses, and people in responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
Social insurance coverage was expanded, with more than 16.1 million participants, reaching 32.6 percent of working-age people. The number of voluntary social insurance participants was nearly 1.1 million, an increase of 494,000 this year.
The country has nearly 13.3 million people covered by unemployment insurance. Health insurance coverage continued to record impressive growth, with about 88 million participants, accounting for 90.85 percent of the population and exceeding by 0.15 percent the target set in Government Resolution No 01 and up 25.6 percent compared to 2015.
The VSS processed over 133,300 dossiers for monthly pension and social insurance benefits this year, bringing the total number of monthly pensioners and social insurance beneficiaries to about 3.2 million./.