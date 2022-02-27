The launch of a mobile app “VssID – Bao hiem xa hoi so” (Digital social security) last year marks another step forward by the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) to boost public administrative reforms and use of information technology. (Photo: baohiemxahoi.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has exerted extra efforts in simplifying public administrative procedures and cutting time and costs for social and health insurance card holders and businesses.



The VSS is currently serving over 16.5 million social and unemployment insurance card holders and nearly 88.8 million health insurance card holders.



It has provided eight more online public services on its portal which have also been incorporated into the national public service portal to offer more support channels for employers and employees affected by COVID-19.



Nearly 78,450 applications from employees and employers had been lodged in the national public service portal to claim unemployment insurance benefits by the end of 2021. Over 12.93 million workers had received benefit payments in accordance with legal documents on the matter.





The VSS is currently serving over 16.5 million social and unemployment insurance card holders and nearly 88.8 million health insurance card holders. (Photo: VNA)



Director of the VSS’s centre for information technology Le Nguyen Bong said to keep up with the global trend and the national digital transformation strategy, the VSS has been developing an IT system that reaches international standards, aiming to better serve people and businesses.



The agency has completed the issuance of social security numbers to about 97 million people, including close to 86 million health insurance card holders. The VSS’s health insurance database system has connected its chapters with over 12,600 health service providers and more than half a million organisations and enterprises nationwide.



The launch of a mobile app “VssID – Bao hiem xa hoi so” (Digital social security) last year marks another step forward by the VSS to boost public administrative reforms and use of information technology, contributing to building e-Government.



The mobile app has been installed by nearly 30 million users after a year, allowing them to not only manage and track records of insurance schemes they participate in but also make online inquiries.



The VSS has been viewed as one of the best performers in e-Government building. Last year, it ranked fourth in the Vietnam ICT Index for ministries and ministerial-level agencies that provide public services.



It has also received awards from the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) for its outstanding efforts in applying information technology./.

VNA