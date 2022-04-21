Vietnam Social Security, WB promote cooperation in social, health insurance
Director-General of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen The Manh asked the World Bank (WB) to help the agency further improve the quality and effectiveness of its social and health insurance services during his meeting with WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk in Hanoi on April 21.
The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) and the World Bank hold a high-level working session in Hanoi on April 21. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Director-General of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen The Manh asked the World Bank (WB) to help the agency further improve the quality and effectiveness of its social and health insurance services during his meeting with WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk in Hanoi on April 21.
The two sides discussed plans for expanding cooperation in building and implementing social and health insurance policies.
Manh briefed his guests on what the VSS has achieved over the past several years, particularly increasing Vietnam’s health insurance coverage to 91 percent of the population and the social insurance coverage to over 33 percent of the workforce.
Highlighting the WB’s effective support for the VSS in three areas, namely modernising the social security sector, promoting universal health insurance coverage and strengthening management of investment funds, he also noted that the WB is actively helping the VSS’s involvement in the revision of laws on social security and health insurance.
The VSS director-general hoped for more practical and useful consultations from the partner to develop social and health insurances; and for more help to build capacity for its staff in information technology, public administrative reforms, expanding insurance coverage to workers in informal sectors and others.
Turk, for her part, highly spoke of the development of social security and health insurance in Vietnam, saying the WB will continue supporting the VSS in realising its goals in the coming time.
She noted that the WB has been engaging in the revision of the law on social insurance, with the focus placed on how to attract more informal workers to join social insurance schemes, heighten the effectiveness of investment funds and better control health service payments covered by health insurance./.