Vietnam Solar E-Expo 2020: The First and Only One-stop Online Business Matching Platform
On September 17-18, as the beginning of a series of online events centering around ASEAN region, APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 ASEAN Chapter was held successfully, which is also the only online virtual event that focusing on the burgeoning solar development in Asia Pacific at that time.
Nearly 30 industrial experts and 800 photovoltaic industry players in solar market were invited to this online conference hosted by Neoventure, sharing in-depth insights and analysis on solar industry in ASEAN region. Among them, more than 40 percent of participants come from project developers, investors and IPP enterprises. Meanwhile, more than 74 percent of registrants are from local businesses in Southeast Asia.
With the purpose of connectivity and online procurement, the first online exhibition platform in Vietnam solar market, Vietnam Solar E-Expo 2020 co-located with APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 Vietnam Chapter which has been successfully launched on October 10, is still live now. Visitors could register and participate through https://vietnam-solar-e-expo.eventxtra.com/landing
In the first week of the event, more than 1,300 attendees have registered and visited virtual booths and materials provided by exhibitors. The number of participants continues to rise as this online exhibition will be valid for 30 days, which breaks the barriers of periodic promotion for traditional exhibitions. What is more, the coverage of procurement groups of solar market in Vietnam is maximized by the combination of online exhibition and conference.
The online conference, APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 Vietnam Chapter which was held successfully on October 20-22, was the first online virtual event that centering on the burgeoning solar development in Vietnam. During this online summit, exceeding 230 companies and 330 attendees from 29 countries participated in and over 40 1-on-1 online business match-making meetings were launched.
Nearly 30 industrial experts were invited to share their viewpoints on Vietnam solar market. Discussion topics including market status quo and forecast, Transformation and Sustainability of Vietnam solar future development, introduction of Auction Mechanism and Deployment in Vietnam, DPPA program, grid load and grid capacity analysis, rooftop solar development, solar asset management, O&M, energy storage and etc.
More importantly, October 27-28 were the “Live Day” of E-Expo, which allowed the visitors to connect and communicate with visitors one to one through chatbox and receive instantaneous and professional feedback. Meanwhile, live presentations and recorded presentation videos about the most cutting-edge technologies and product displays in the solar market were delivered by the state-of-the-art technology providers in solar industry under the “Online Technical Seminar” tab during “Live Day”.
During such a special time of global pandemics outbreak, with bright prospects for development of Vietnam solar industry, Neoventure’s decision of transiting Vietnam Solar E-Expo 2020 co-located with APAC Solar Energy Digital Event online, is committed to create a one-stop online virtual event platform optimized for connecting and online sourcing, which is a golden opportunity for all industry players to overcome difficulties.
About Neoventure
Neoventure Corporation is a professional investment advisor and event organizer with its registered office in Shanghai and Hong Kong. The company provides market intelligence and sources asset-based investment opportunities in emerging markets. We support our clients for new market entry through our project advisory services and investment match-making event.
Since 2008, the company's footprints have spread across most of the investment destinations in Asia Pacific region, which includes Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Indonesia, Laos, Nepal, China, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Unite Arab Emirates, Turkey, Iran and elsewhere.
As a dedicated enabler of business, we are honored to be associated with some of the most prestigious names in today's commercial world. Understanding their ever-changing needs for business development, we are able to serve them with real business opportunities in emerging market, especially in the power infrastructure and renewable energy sector.
Should you have any other enquiry about this event, please feel free to contact Ms. Elaine Zhu via marketing@neoventurecorp.com or visit our website: https://www.neoventurecorp.com/ for more details.
We do look forward to your participation!