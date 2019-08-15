At the working session (Source: VNA)

- A delegation from the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), led by Vice President Tran Thi Huong, had a working session with the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League as part of its visit to South Africa from August 13-14.This is the first high-level visit to South Africa by the VWU to establish relations and share information between the VWU and the league – an organisation was set up in 1948 to protect the interests of women in the African country.Speaking at the working session, VWU Vice President Huong said Vietnam needs to learn from South Africa’s experience in helping women to affirm their position in society and in operating the State apparatus, as the rate of female leaders in the South African government accounts for 50 percent.The visit is an appropriate opportunity for the two organisations to set up a cooperative relationship, thus expanding cooperation with other authorised agencies in Africa, Huong said.She suggested the two sides cooperate in training female officials, particularly in gender equality, through training courses at the Vietnam Women's Academy.For her part, Pinky Kekana, member of the National Executive Committee of the ANC Women’s League, highly valued the visit of the VWU.Kekana, who is also Deputy Minister of Communications and Secretary General of the Pan African Women’s Organisation (PAWO), stressed that one of the ways to empower women in society is to help them do well business.This is also considered a potential area of cooperation between the two sides, she noted, adding that the organisations can also work to boost health cooperation, especially maternal and child health protection.Earlier, the VWU’s delegation attended the World Committee meeting of the Women's International Democratic Federation in Namibia from August 7-12, which discussed issues related to gender equality, world peace and social justice. -VNA