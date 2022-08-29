Vietnam, South Africa seek to promote cooperation
Pretoria (VNA) – Leaders and the business community
of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province expressed their readiness to welcome Vietnamese enterprises to explore cooperation
opportunities as well as strengthen relations between the
countries, during a recent reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang
Van Loi.
In his visit to the province from August 23-26, the diplomat briefed the host on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements in the first six months of this year, stressing there is still room for bringing Vietnam - South Africa relations into depth and extensively and pledging the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa is making efforts and carrying out activities to connect the two countries’ businesses and localities.
Loi said that a Vietnamese business delegation is scheduled to visit South Africa in the first half of September to explore investment and export opportunities in the country in such fields as textiles, footwear, seafood, food processing, construction materials and furniture, as part of a series of activities under the initiative of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) Committee in Pretoria.
In Loi's working sessions, the premier of KwaZulu-Natal
province emphasised that the South African government in general and the
provincial government in particular attach special importance to the market of
more than 650 million people of Southeast Asian countries, saying the relations
with ASEAN countries should be promoted.
It is necessary to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations in specific fields, including production of high-value wood products, agriculture, telecommunications, Halal food and higher education, among others, she added.
Meanwhile, the mayor of Durban city said he is willing to cooperate with businesses and localities of ASEAN countries in all fields, considering this a good condition for economic development and job creation for local people./.