Vietnam, South Africa should further bolster economic ties: Diplomat
Vietnam and South Africa should further tap their economic cooperation potential to make their economic partnership match the sound bilateral political relations, said Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) meets with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile in Pretoria on September 15, 2023 (Photo: VNA)Pretoria (VNA) - Vietnam and South Africa should further tap their economic cooperation potential to make their economic partnership match the sound bilateral political relations, said Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.
The diplomat said that the two sides should promote collaboration in areas of each other’s strengths and demand such as mining, agriculture, energy, education-training, trade, logistics, and finance-banking, as well as new areas such as digital transformation and green economy.
He suggested that in the immediate future, the two countries should continue to create favourable conditions for their goods to access each other’s market, while generating more chances for businesses of the two countries to meet and strengthen investment cooperation.
At the same time, Vietnam and South Africa should continue to enhance the efficiency of the Inter-Governmental Forum, the Joint Committee and other cooperation mechanisms, while paying special attention to reviewing, updating, negotiating and signing bilateral cooperation agreements across all fields, he said.
Besides, the diplomat said two countries should increase delegation exchanges through all levels, while promoting their coordination at multilateral forums, especially the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and South-South Cooperation, thus reinforcing political trust.
Cuong also underlined the need to bolster locality-to-locality cooperation, as well as partnership in tourism, culture and people-to-people exchange.
After COVID-19 pandemic, ties between the two countries have been promoted through the Party, State and people-to-people channels and at all levels, Cuong said, highlighting Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s visit to South Africa in mid-September and the Vietnam visit by South African Vice President Paul Mashatile in mid-December this year.
South Africa has been the largest trade partner of Vietnam in Africa, and bilateral cooperation in defence-security, science-technology and innovation, education-training, justice, tourism, wildlife management and biodiversity, and wildlife trafficking prevention and control have been fruitful.
Vietnam and South Africa have maintained close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums. Vietnam has supported South Africa to become a dialogue partner of ASEAN, while South Africa assisted Vietnam in acting as an observer at the African Union. This year, when South Africa serves as the BRICS President, Vietnam was among few countries invited to the BRICS Summit.
To date, South Africa is the only African country sharing a partnership for cooperation and development with Vietnam, said the Ambassador.
He also highlighted a number of activities that Vietnam and South Africa have conducted to celebrate the 30th anniversary the bilateral ties, including those in trade and investment. Particularly, the first-ever Vietnam Day in South Africa which comprises a Vietnam-South Africa Business Forum, as well as the first ASEAN Film Festival and Vietnamese Day of Pho (rice noodle) were held in South Africa, introducing to local friends a dynamic, hospitable nation of Vietnam with unique culture.
The activities created new impetus for the elevation of bilateral ties to a new height, Cuong underscored./.
Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong (Photo: VNA)Looking back on the Vietnam-South Africa ties over the past three decades, the diplomat said that the bilateral relations have been reinforced and become more substantial and effective.
After COVID-19 pandemic, ties between the two countries have been promoted through the Party, State and people-to-people channels and at all levels, Cuong said, highlighting Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s visit to South Africa in mid-September and the Vietnam visit by South African Vice President Paul Mashatile in mid-December this year.
South Africa has been the largest trade partner of Vietnam in Africa, and bilateral cooperation in defence-security, science-technology and innovation, education-training, justice, tourism, wildlife management and biodiversity, and wildlife trafficking prevention and control have been fruitful.
Vietnam and South Africa have maintained close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums. Vietnam has supported South Africa to become a dialogue partner of ASEAN, while South Africa assisted Vietnam in acting as an observer at the African Union. This year, when South Africa serves as the BRICS President, Vietnam was among few countries invited to the BRICS Summit.
To date, South Africa is the only African country sharing a partnership for cooperation and development with Vietnam, said the Ambassador.
He also highlighted a number of activities that Vietnam and South Africa have conducted to celebrate the 30th anniversary the bilateral ties, including those in trade and investment. Particularly, the first-ever Vietnam Day in South Africa which comprises a Vietnam-South Africa Business Forum, as well as the first ASEAN Film Festival and Vietnamese Day of Pho (rice noodle) were held in South Africa, introducing to local friends a dynamic, hospitable nation of Vietnam with unique culture.
The activities created new impetus for the elevation of bilateral ties to a new height, Cuong underscored./.