Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) meets with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile in Pretoria on September 15, 2023 (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam and South Africa should further tap their economic cooperation potential to make their economic partnership match the sound bilateral political relations, said Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.The diplomat said that the two sides should promote collaboration in areas of each other’s strengths and demand such as mining, agriculture, energy, education-training, trade, logistics, and finance-banking, as well as new areas such as digital transformation and green economy.He suggested that in the immediate future, the two countries should continue to create favourable conditions for their goods to access each other’s market, while generating more chances for businesses of the two countries to meet and strengthen investment cooperation.At the same time, Vietnam and South Africa should continue to enhance the efficiency of the Inter-Governmental Forum, the Joint Committee and other cooperation mechanisms, while paying special attention to reviewing, updating, negotiating and signing bilateral cooperation agreements across all fields, he said.