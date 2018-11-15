Sport fashion show at the event (Source: VNA)

- The Vietnam Sport Show 2018 kicked off in Hanoi on November 15, featuring over 5,000 products from 120 domestic and foreign exhibitors.Speaking at the opening ceremony, representatives of the Vietnam Sports Administration said that this is the only exhibition in Vietnam in the field of sports, which delivers a message of connecting domestic and international sports firms in a business network.Equipment for professional and individual sports, multi-functional gym systems, and sport fashion, vitamin supplements for sport players, health index gauging tools, and sport fashion are being displayed at the event.Other activities such as a powerlifting contest, crossfit, stress workout, and kickboxing, sword, Muay Thai, dance sport, bodybuilding, and Yoga demonstrations, bring exciting experiences to visitors.According to Trinh Xuan Tuan, deputy director of the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising (Vinexad) - the organizer of the event said Vietnam Sport Show featured big names, typically SODEX SPORT brand - the exclusive sponsor for the exhibition.Other big names join the event, like ANC Vietnam, APACS Vietnam, BIGFUN Leisure Toys and Sports Vietnam, Hai Water Sport, Long Long Chemical, Trung Kien Sport, Vietyacht, and Umove.In order to offer more effective cooperation opportunities, Vinexad cooperated with the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas) to organize a matching programme "Xiamen Essence Brands 2018” to promote partnerships among firms operating in fashion, textiles and garment and sport footwear.A workshop will be discussing how to develop a sport-based economy in Vietnam in the integration period, focusing on issues related to market, production development, human resources, and investment for developing the sport-based economy.At present, roughly 20 percent of Vietnamese population plays one or more kinds of sports, equivalent to 18 million people. High achievements at domestic and foreign tournaments also encourage physical exercises and sports playing at all agesThe show will last till November 18.-VNA