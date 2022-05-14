Politics Top legislator meets with voters in Hai Phong National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met voters in Le Chan district, the northern city of Hai Phong on May 14, ahead of the third session of the 15th legislature.

Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son meets US counterpart, National Security Advisor in Washington Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who is accompanying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his US trip, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C on May 13 (local time).

Politics Condolences sent to UAE over death of President Sheikh Khalifa President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 14 sent a letter of condolences to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi over the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Politics Cooperation in planning, investment helps boost Laos-Vietnam ties: Lao minister Results of cooperation between the Ministries of Planning and Investment, as well as the Cooperation Committees of Laos and Vietnam in recent years have made important contributions to the development of the two countries’ relations, Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongxa said on May 13.