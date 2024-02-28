Business Vietnam’s FDI inflow surges nearly 39% in two months Vietnam has attracted more than 4.29 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 38.6%, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Foreign Trade Agency.

Business Vietnam an Indo-Pacific priority of Canada: Official Export Development Canada (EDC) is planning to open an innovation office in Ho Chi Minh City this autumn as Vietnam is one of the priority countries in the Indo-Pacific region of the North American nation, said an EDC official.

Business Vietnam to welcome large amount of new office supply: Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam will welcome a large amount of new office supply in 2024, concentrating on the two main markets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, according to analysts from Cushman & Wakefield.

Business Seminar tackles challenges for Vietnam’s forestry development A seminar took place in Hanoi on February 27 to discuss solutions to Vietnam's forestry development strategy in the new context.