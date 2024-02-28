Vietnam, Sri Lanka strengthen agricultural cooperation
At the signing of a joint work plan on agricultural cooperation in the 2024-2026 period between Vietnam and Sri Lanka (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) led by Minister Le Minh Hoan has paid a visit to Sri Lanka on the occasion of the 37th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC37) hosted by the South Asian country.
During the visit from February 19-21, the Vietnamese delegation paid a courtesy call on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, and held working sessions with Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industries Mahinda Amaraweera and Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda.
They made a fact-finding trip to Harangala tea factory in Kandy, organised a seminar to connect agricultural businesses of the two countries in Colombo, and visited the Regional Development Bank of Sri Lanka. They also visited President Ho Chi Minh’s statue and an exhibition space featuring the Vietnamese national leader, and the Vietnamese Embassy.
Receiving the delegation, PM Dinesh Gunawardena congratulated Vietnam on its economic achievements and fast development over the years, and affirmed that Sri Lankan leaders and people always admire, respect and love President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam.
He hailed policies that Vietnam has applied to attract foreign investors and create an optimal environment for them, and suggested that Vietnam share experience with Sri Lanka on policies in the fields of agriculture, and science-technology, especially plant varieties and rice industry development.
For his part, Hoan said that amid globalisation, countries should cooperate with each other to deal with common issues and supplement each other with their strengths.
Sri Lanka is strong in tea production, while Vietnam is strong in rice and fishery, he noted, affirming that Vietnam is willing to cooperate with and share its experience in agriculture and rural development with the South Asian country, while promoting bilateral partnership in trade and investment in the field of agriculture to ensure supply for the two countries and export.
At the working session with Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industries Mahinda Amaraweera, Hoan said that the MARD always attaches great importance to collaboration with Sri Lanka in the field of agriculture, and hopes to further foster the ties, especially in agro-forestry-fishery trade and science-technology.
The two sides witnessed the signing of a joint work plan on agricultural cooperation in the 2024-2026 period, which focuses on collaboration in research, and experience sharing as well as short-term training in the fields of cultivation, animal husbandry, aquaculture, and irrigation./.