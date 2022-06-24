(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 120 postage stamp collections and 500 stamp frames are on display at the 2020 Vietnam Stamp Exhibition (Vietstampex 2020), the biggest of its kind in the country to date which began in Hanoi on June 24.



Vietstampex, co-organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnam Post, and the Vietnam Philatelic Association, is a once-every-five-years event held since 1998. Its 2020 edition was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This cultural expo offers a chance for stamp collectors to trade, learn and share information on creating stamp collections, as well as for visitors to understand more about the hobby of stamp collecting. In addition, this is an opportunity for international friends to learn more about the country, culture and people of Vietnam through the exhibited stamps.



On display are collections of diverse genres and themes gathered by collectors of all ages and selected by stamp associations in provinces and cities across the nation.





The symbolic ribbon is cut to officially open the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Vietstampex 2020 introduces viewers to the nature, landscapes, people and culture of Vietnam and the world through the language of art featured on stamps and the painstaking and meticulous work of collectors, said Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan.



The event will run until June 26 at the Cultural Friendship Palace on Tran Hung Dao street in Hoan Kiem district, featuring a series of workshops on stamp collecting and distribution, as well as exchanges among stamp clubs nationwide./.