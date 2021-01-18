Business Big tyre exporters not subjected to US anti-dumping duties Major Vietnamese tyre exporters have not dumped passenger tyres in the US, according to the US Department of Commerce (DOC)’s latest affirmative preliminary anti-dumping duty determinations for passenger vehicle and light truck tires from the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Business Co-working space expects huge rise in demand Many businesses have struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but co-working spaces have bucked the trend and is expected to expand in the coming time, fuelled by companies seeking flexible leasing contracts, according to Savills experts.

Business EVNNPC named stable Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer by Fitch Ratings The Vietnam Electricity Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has been recently assigned a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB’ with a Stable Outlook by Fitch Ratings.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,141 VND per USD on January 18, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 15).