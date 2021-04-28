Vietnam stands side by side with India in COVID-19 fight: leaders
Vietnam always stands side by side with India in the fight against COVID-19, the Vietnamese leaders affirmed on April 28.
A COVID-19 patient being treated in an ambulance to wait for a bed in hospital (Photo: xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
In their messages of sympathy sent to their Indian counterparts Ram Nath Kovind and Narendra Modi, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said they share difficulties faced by the Indian people in the fierce battle against COVID-19 in the context that the pandemic is developing complicatedly around the world.
They expressed his belief that India will uphold its great internal strength to soon bring the country out of this difficulty, for the peaceful, happy and prosperous life of the residents.
On the same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son cabled his sympathy to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.