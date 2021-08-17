Vietnam starts clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine ARCT-154
The Hanoi Medical University starts the first phase of clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine ARCT-154, a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine, with the participation of 100 volunteers from Hanoi.(Photo: VNA).(Photo: VNA)
ARCT-154, a mRNA vaccine developed by US company Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc, which transferred the technology to a company in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA). (Photo: VNA)
ARCT-154 is a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine designed to act against coronavirus variants, including the Delta. (Photo: VNA)
ARCT-154 is the third COVID-19 vaccine put into human clinical trials in Vietnam and the first developed with mRNA technology. (Photo: VNA)
The clinical trials will be carried out in three phases with the participation of 21,000 volunteers, including 100 in phase one, 300 in phase two and 20,600 in phase three. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan encourages volunteers before vaccination. (Photo: VNA)