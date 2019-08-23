At the event (Photo: Internet)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Startup Day 2019 is underway in Ho Chi Minh City from August 23 – 24, attracting nearly 200 projects and hundreds of domestic and foreign investors from the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Nepal.

The event features interactive technological demonstrations, displays of outstanding start-up models, a start-ups transaction platform, semi-final and final rounds of the Vietnam Startup Wheel 2019 competition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Secretary of the municipal Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai said the event enables start-ups to share knowledge and experience, as well as attract investors.

At the event, 200 start-up projects will call for capital from 150 leading Vietnamese and foreign enterprises.

Ken Kyunam–choi, Executive Vice President of the RoK’s SK Supex Council Group, said the group plans to invest in Vietnam via start-up projects, especially those at the event.-VNA