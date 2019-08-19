Startup models introduced at the Vietnam Startup Day 2018 (Photo: voh.com.vn)

– The Vietnam Startup Day 2019 is scheduled to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23, gathering startup communities from around the world.Nearly 200 startups from 12 countries will participate in the event, displaying impressive technologies with high applicability at HiTech Showcase, introducing creative and unique startup models at Startup Exhibition, and raising funding from investors at Live Pitch.Intense competitions among them will also form part of the Vietnam Startup Day 2019.The event aims to connect startup talents, inventors and researchers from across Vietnam and other countries.It is organised by the Vietnam Youth Federation, the Business Startup Support Centre of the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, and the HCM City Young Business Association. -VNA