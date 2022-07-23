Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy lays out implementation guidelines
Illustrative photo (Source: baochinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has just signed a decision on the implementation of the Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy for the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045.
Accordingly, nine groups of tasks and solutions have been set, including perfecting institutions; renovating organisational models; developing human resources; and modernising data collection, processing and administration.
It is also important to increase the quality and effectiveness of international cooperation activities; step up scientific research, innovation; and strengthen inspection works and financial sources mobilisation.
Notably, following the plan, the statistical sector will apply data science to exploit data sources used to calculate the consumer price index of commodity groups; as well as big data technology to compile statistical indicators serving management activities, among others.
The decision took effect on July 5.
The strategy focuses on modernising the statistics sector in the direction of innovation, rapid development and organisational structure. The plan is also to provide statistical information in line with international standards, and form a quality national statistical information system.
The statistics sector aims to reach an advanced development level in ASEAN by 2030 and meet global standards by 2045.
Around 85 percent of paper questionnaires will be replaced with online ones by 2025 and the figure will rise to 95 percent by 2030. Meanwhile, at least 80 percent of statistical products will be provided in a timely manner to users by 2025.
Micro-statistical data is hoped to meet at least 30 percent of the demand of domestic and foreign users by 2025, and 60 percent by 2030./.