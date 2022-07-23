Society Vietnamese expats in Czech Republic honoured for contributions to homeland Vietnamese collectives and individuals in the Czech Republic were honoured on July 22 for their outstanding contributions to the fight against COVID-19, community building and supporting flood victims in Vietnam's central region.

Society Low income, high pressure blamed for public health workers quitting jobs Low income, high pressure at work and unattractive remuneration policies are listed as the reason nearly 9,400 health workers quit their jobs in State facilities and moved to private health facilities between early 2021 and June 2022.

Videos Vietnam moves up four places on Global Gender Gap Index Vietnam has climbed four places on World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2022 in the past year, from 87th to 83rd place out of 146 countries, with a score of 0.705/1.

Society Politburo resolution enacts positive transformation for Quang Ninh The implementation of the 9th Politburo’s Resolution 54-NQ/TW in Quang Ninh has created conditions for the northern coastal province to become a growth powerhouse in the Red River Delta region and the nation, said head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh.