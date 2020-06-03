Health No new COVID-19 cases on June 2, 91 percent of patients recovered No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam on June 2, the 47th straight day without community infections, while the number of patients that have recovered stood at 91 percent on the afternoon of the same day, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.

Health Five more patients recover from COVID-19, total at 298 Five more COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on June 2, bringing Vietnam’s total recoveries to 298, according to the treatment subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health HCM City: Nine hospitals to treat patients in quarantine The HCM City Department of Health has assigned nine local hospitals to take care of patients in need of healthcare during their period of quarantine, in order to ensure regulations regarding COVID-19 prevention and control are met.