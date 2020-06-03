Vietnam stays clear of coronavirus community transmission for 48 days
A health worker tends to Patient 91 at the Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City. The patient, the most severe case so far, has shown much improvement (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on June 3 morning, and this is also the 48th straight day since April 16 morning without locally-infected cases in the country, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said.
Up to 188 of the 328 confirmed infections so far were imported and quarantined upon their arrival.
Meanwhile, 298 or almost 91 percent of all patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease.
The 30 remainders are undergoing treatment in hospitals nationwide and basically in stable condition. Among them, five have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once and five others at least twice.
There are 8,169 people in quarantine at present, including 103 in hospitals, 7,104 in other quarantine facilities, and 962 at home.
Regarding the most severe case – Patient 91, a British man treated at the Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, his health has shown much improvement, the treatment sub-committee said, noting that he has gained full consciousness and been able to respond to all instructions by health workers./.