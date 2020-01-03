Environment Mekong Delta needs long-term solutions to deal with saline intrusion A conference was held in Ben Tre province on January 3 to discuss measures for coping with drought and saltwater intrusion which are getting more serious in the Mekong Delta this dry season.

Environment Saltwater intrusion affects seedling production in Ben Tre Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is affecting seedling production and farmers have taken measures to secure irrigation water, according to local authorities.

Environment Water shortages warned as reservoirs run dry The national irrigation department has reported a staggeringly low level of water reserves in northern and central regions, signalling the threat of a severe drought in 2020.

Environment Ninh Thuan province faces irrigation water shortage Many reservoirs in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are facing a shortage of water, affecting supply for the 2019-2020 winter-spring crop, animals and household use.