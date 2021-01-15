Vietnam steps up IPv6 transition
The Ministry of Information and Communications announced a programme on transition to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) in 2021-2025, which will focus on state agencies, instead of the community and business circle as in the previous period, at a meeting in Hanoi on January 15.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said between 2021-2022, half of ministries, agencies and localities are set to adopt IPv6 transitional plans and successfully shift towards IPv6 for their portals. All of them are expected to roll out the plans between 2022-2025.
He stressed that Vietnam needs to prepare infrastructure for digital transformation, especially e-Government.
In Vietnam, the IPv6 transition in networks, services, applications, software is an evolution that ensures Internet resources capacity and security requirements to support digital transformation and development of e-government and smart cities services./.