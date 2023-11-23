Society 39 fishermen on damaged boat brought to safety Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre on November 23 successfully saved 39 fishermen onboard a damaged fishing boat after towing it to the central province of Binh Dinh.

Society Conference assesses implementation of youth-related policies, laws The Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, on November 23 held a conference evaluating the implementation of youth-related policies and laws and contributing ideas to the draft National Report on Vietnamese Youth in the 2019-2022 period.

Society Vietnamese, Lao localities tighten cooperation Dan Hoa commune in Quang Binh province’s Minh Hoa district on November 22 was twinned with Langkhang hamlet cluster in Boualapha district of Laos’s Khammouane province.

Society Phu Yen's Nghinh Phong Tower Square wins 2023 Asian Townscape Award Nghinh Phong (Welcoming Wind) tower square, located on the coast of Tuy Hoa city, the south-central province of Phu Yen, is the only representative from Southeast Asia to have received the 2023 Asian Urban Landscape Award.