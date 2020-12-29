Sci-Tech Procedures for mobile network switching urged to be simplified Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam urged mobile network operators to further simplify procedures for mobile number portability (MNP) services to create convenience for users to switch networks.

Sci-Tech Hack4Growth-Covid Endgame contest names winners The Global Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) organised an award ceremony for the Hack4Growth-Covid Endgame innovation contest in Hanoi on December 26.

Sci-Tech “Make-in-Vietnam” integrated corporate governance platform debuted The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched MISA AMIS on December 25, a Vietnamese integrated corporate governance platform aimed at helping the country’s digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Science-technology must be key driver in developing production: PM Science-technology must become the most important driver in developing modern production forces and a knowledge-based economy to improve productivity, quality, efficiency, competitiveness, and economic growth in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.