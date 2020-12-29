Vietnam steps up transfer, mastery of technologies from abroad
Hanoi, (VNA) - The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will speed up a scheme on promoting the transfer, mastery, and development of technology from abroad in priority fields to 2025 with orientations to 2030.
The project has been moving slowly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said that, as of August, there were over 32,500 investment projects from 137 countries and territories underway in Vietnam, contributing to expanding export markets and technology transfer.
Next year, MoST will issue orientations on the import of technology, step up research on and seize opportunities in the transfer of investment and technology from abroad, and submit regulations on the importation of second-hand machinery to attract more foreign capital to the country, he said.
Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, To Hoai Nam, said Vietnam has paid attention to developing the science-technology market over recent years, contributing to economic growth and competitiveness.
Investment in hi-tech industrial production by foreign-invested enterprises and the private sector has been moving upwards. The number and quality of workers in the field has also improved. The growth of production and services based on science and technology, however, remains unsustainable, while the pace of technology modernisation in enterprises is slow, as not many of them pay due attention to research and development (R&D) activities.
In the near future, MoST will continue partnering with businesses to develop technology, innovation, and technology transfer to fulfil the Government’s dual goals of fighting COVID-19 and promoting socio-economic development.
At the innovation connectivity forum 2020, delegates suggested that the MoST work with the Government, ministries, and agencies to open a database on science-technology to make it easier for domestic firms to access research outcomes, and to cut and simplify business procedures for the 2020-2025 period in line with Resolution No 68 NQ-CP dated May 12, 2020, and carry out the PM’s Decision No 749/QD-TTg approving the national digital transformation programme to 2025 with orientations to 2030.
Tung stressed that Vietnam needs to restructure resources to invest more in science-technology and tap technical reform initiatives from scientists, graduates, and students./.