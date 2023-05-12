Culture - Sports Vietnam’s “Golden Faces” at SEA Games 32 Vietnam further picks up medals in sports where it holds strengths. It has added to its tally with record or first time medals at SEA Games 32.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins 57 gold medals, leads SEA Games medal tally The Vietnam Sports Delegation has won 57 gold medals and stays top of the SEA Games 32 medal tally after winning seven more golds on May 11.