The move came as the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has decreased significantly since March 15 this year, according to an official document issued by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 14.



The document also noted that Vietnam has also seen a decreasing number of COVID-19 deaths, severe cases and hospitalisations.



Many countries have also relaxed COVID-19 curbs while existing vaccines are still effective against different variants of coronavirus.



Earlier Vietnam dropped health declaration requirements for foreign arrivals from April 27 and COVID-19 vaccine certificates, quarantine requirements from March 16 shortly after it reopened tourism for international visitors./.

VNA