In Southeast Asia, Thailand is currently the 9th largest investor out of 140 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, with total capital of more than 13 billion USD.

In terms of trade, Thailand is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, with two-way turnover of 19.5 billion USD in 2021 and 10.6 billion USD in the first half of 2022.

These impressive results could not be achieved without the efforts of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand.

Besides favourable factors, there are also many challenges in bolstering the two countries’ investment and economic cooperation.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand will further promote Vietnam’s investment, trade, and tourism environment among Thai businesses and people, and remove bottlenecks in economic cooperation between the two countries to take relations to a new high.

Meanwhile, in South America, Chile was the first country in the region that Vietnam signed a free trade agreement with. It identified Chile as a key trade partner and bridge to help Vietnamese enterprises expand exports to countries in the region, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile has made efforts to promote economic cooperation between the two sides.

Bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and Chile in the first nine months of 2022 reached 1.72 billion USD. Despite having only 19 million people, Chile is currently Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner in Latin America and third-largest export market in the region./.

