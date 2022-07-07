Vietnam strengthens economic ties with Italy
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has pointed out five reasons that Italian enterprises should invest and do business in Vietnam.
(Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) –
Speaking at a conference on Vietnam-Italy economic cooperation in Pisa, Italy, on July 5, Hung said that the Vietnamese economy is dynamic; its integration extensive; its reforms and development priorities impressive; the Italian Government supportive to businesses, especially small- and medium-sized ones, in terms of capital in promoting “Made in Vietnam” products; and mutual understanding between the two peoples strengthened.
Vietnam is Italy’s largest trade partner in ASEAN, while the latter is the former’s fourth biggest trader in the European Union. Two-way trade set a record high in 2021, hitting 5.6 billion USD, up 20% year-on-year. At present, over 110 Italian companies are investing in 18 Vietnamese provinces and cities. The Italian Government has recently listed Vietnam among the 20 prioritised countries for trade and investment promotion.
The diplomat expressed his belief that the conference is an opportunity to exchange information and will be a start for new cooperation projects between Tuscany region and Vietnam. He committed to accompanying the two countries’ localities, industry federations, chambers of commerce and businesses to enhance this potential bilateral cooperation.
Franco Domicini, a representative of Segis company which has a factory in Vietnam, shared with participants Segis Vietnam’s successes when its furniture items that won many design awards from the Industrial Design Association in Italy (Compasso D'oro), have been exported to Italy, Europe and the US in the past 10 years.
On the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Hung met director of Pisa city’s department for trade and production Paolo Pisciatini, Mayor of Pontedera town Matteo Franconi, Chairwoman of the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria) in Pisa Patrizia Alma Pacini, and Chairman of the North-West Tuscan Chamber of Commerce Valter Tamburini.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese diplomat also visited Piagio’s factory in Pontedera town, appreciating its operation in Vietnam as well as its contributions to the two countries’ relations./.