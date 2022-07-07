Business Quang Ninh makes progress in removing EC fishing "yellow card" The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has made significant progress in accomplishing recommendations by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood, as part of its efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Business Vietnam - Canada Joint Economic Committee holds first meeting Vietnam and Canada held the first meeting of the Joint Economic Committee in Vancouver on July 6 with a view to helping lift bilateral economic ties to a new level and intensify the two countries’ comprehensive partnership.

Business Blockchain Global Day 2022 to take place in HCM City this month Blockchain Global Day 2022 will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29, with the theme of “Into the Infinity Con-verse”, organisers said on July 7.