Politics Meeting looks into strategy on building, perfecting rule-of-law socialist State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on July 11 between the standing board of the steering committee for the strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee.

Politics Vietnam, Lao courts strengthen collaboration A delegation of the Supreme People’s Court of Laos led by its Vice President Khamphan Bounphakhom had a working session with leaders of the central city of Da Nang on July 11.

Politics Vietnam, Argentina seek ways to foster comprehensive partnership Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Argentinean counterpart Santiago Andrés Cafiero agreed on orientations and measures to enhance the comprehensive partnership between the two countries during their talks in Hanoi on July 11.

Politics Leaders pay tribute to late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe The Embassy of Japan in Vietnam on July 11 opened a book of condolence for late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.