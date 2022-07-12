Vietnam strengthens int’l cooperation to realise COP26 commitments
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on July 11 had an online meeting with Alok Kumar Sharma, Minister for the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom and President for COP26, discussing cooperation in response to climate change.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha had an online meeting with Alok Kumar Sharma, Minister for the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom and President for COP26. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on July 11 had an online meeting with Alok Kumar Sharma, Minister for the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom (UK) and President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), discussing cooperation in response to climate change.
At the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the implementation of commitments at COP26, the National Strategy on Climate Change by 2050, the update plan for the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), and the content of Vietnam's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).
Ha said Vietnam has drastically realised its commitments at COP26 and reaped significant progress. Notably, the National Strategy on Climate Change by 2050 has shown cross-cutting views on the position, role, priorities, responsibility, methods, and resources to respond to climate change; and set out specific and general goals on climate change adaptation and mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions with the target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Houses adaptive to climate change in the southernmost province of Ca Mau. (Photo: VNA)He proposed relevant parties and the Group of Seven (G7) to soon define financial support commitments to help Vietnam actively carry out its transition process.
Regarding preparations for COP27, the minister said that his ministry is building Vietnam’s participation project to be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval in the coming time.
Appreciating Vietnam’s actions and results achieved after COP26, Alok Kumar Sharma stated the British Government will accompany and assist Vietnam to fulfil the commitments at the conference and towards COP27.
The two sides agreed to have face-to-face meetings to promote actions to implement commitments and respond to climate change./.