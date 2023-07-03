The 6th meeting of the Belgium-Vietnam Joint Committee for Scientific Research and Development. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – A delegation of the Ministry of Science and Technology made working trips to Belgium and Luxembourg from July 26 to 30 to promote cooperation in science and technology between Vietnam and the two countries.



In Belgium, the delegation participated in the 6th meeting of the Belgium-Vietnam Joint Committee for Scientific Research and Development, following the fifth held in 2016.



The Belgian side in the committee, the Belgian Science Policy Office (BELSPO), introduced the EU Research and Innovation Programme (Horizon Europe), focusing on the prospects of science policy and priorities for science, technology, and innovation development, including the Southeast Asia-Europe Joint Funding Scheme.

Belgian experts presented the results of recent cooperation in scientific research between Belgium and Vietnam. Belgian universities and research institutes have worked together with Vietnamese universities in cooperation projects in agriculture, industrial wastewater treatment, new materials, and climate change responses.



Meanwhile, the Vietnamese delegation informed the partner about developments in scientific research, the promotion of creativity and innovation in Vietnam, as well as the implementation of conclusions at the committee’s 5th meeting.

In Luxembourg, the Vietnamese delegation worked with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Economy to exchange information and learn about the implementation of innovation and creativity in the European country.



Head of the Vietnamese delegation Ly Hoang Tung said that both Belgium and Luxembourg are strong in science and technology, especially the key technologies of the 4th scientific revolution. Therefore, Vietnam will continue to promote cooperation projects with the countries, especially in artificial intelligence, information communication, and automation.

According to him, Vietnam hopes to sign science and technology cooperation agreements with Luxembourg soon.

The delegation’s visit is within the framework of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam-Belgium and Vietnam-Luxembourg./.