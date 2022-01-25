Politics Vietnam professional in managing COVID-19 response: Israeli Ambassador During an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the cusp of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar spoke highly of Vietnam’s successful response to COVID-19, adding that he was also impressed to see the significant growth in trade volumes between the two countries over the last two years despite the pandemic.

Politics Books on Party Congress documents in seven languages launched Books on the 13th National Party Congress documents in seven foreign languages have been launched in Hanoi on January 24.

Politics President offers incense to late Party, State leaders President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to the late Party and State leaders in Ho Chi Minh City on January 23-24, on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Party and the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Politics President’s order on newly-adopted laws announced The President’s Office held a press conference in Hanoi on January 24 to announce President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s order regarding the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of nine laws adopted by the 15th National Assembly during its first extraordinary session.