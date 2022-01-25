Vietnam strengthens ties with Ukrainian friends
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach hosted a reception on January 24 for several guests who came to extend congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties.
An overview of the reception (Photo: VNA)
They are Chairman of the Ukrainian painters’ association Konstantin Cherniavsky, General Director of the Kharkiv State Aviation Production Enterprise Oleksandr Kryvokon, Deputy Executive Director of the Gorchakov Fund Andrey Gorchakov, and Rector of the Odessa State Medical University Ruslan Vastyanov.
Ambassador Thach expressed his sincere thanks for the warm affection of Ukrainian friends and partners for Vietnam, himself and the Embassy. On this occasion, Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thach also sent best wishes to friends and the country of Ukraine.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach presents paintings to Ukrainian guests (PhotoThach agreed with Cherniavsky on the preparation for an exhibition by Ukrainian painters featuring the Vietnamese country on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, which will be held on February 10 in Kiev.
The two sides pledged to work together to ensure the event will be a great success, contributing to promoting cultural exchange, mutual understanding, friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries' people.
Rector of the Odessa State Medical University Ruslan Vastyanov proposed intensifying cooperation in medical training for Vietnamese students.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Executive Director of the Gorchakov Fund affirmed that the fund will support qualified students who face financial difficulties to study in Ukraine.
The General Director of the Kharkiv State Aviation Production Enterprise expressed his desire to engage in maintenance and repair of Antonov aircraft that Vietnam has bought from Ukraine. Ambassador Thach agreed with this proposal and said he will transfer the factory's official proposal to Vietnamese partners./.