World Austrian media cover Vietnamese Foreign Minister’s visit Austrian press outlets including Austria Press Agency (APA), national public broadcaster ORF and Vienna.at on September 28 covered the visit by Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son which they said would contribute to promoting bilateral relations.

World Tropical storm Noru triggers flooding in Laos Typhoon Noru, which has weakened into a tropical low pressure, has caused flooding in the central and southern parts of Laos.

World Storm Noru worsens flooding in Thailand Heavy rains caused by Storm Noru that hit northeastern Thailand on September 28 night have added more difficulties to the country's provinces already suffering from floods.

World Malaysia’s inflation on the rise Malaysia’s inflation rate in August increased to 4.7% year-on-year, mainly due to food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the Malaysian Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).