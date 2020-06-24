World Signing of RCEP to help post-pandemic regional economic recovery: Lao official The completion and early signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is very important to the process of economic recovery in the region, said a member of the Lao negotiation team to the RCEP talks.

World Thailand: EEC to propose business bubble travel scheme The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee will be proposing to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration this week a scheme to allow international travel by businesspersons from selected countries, in order to continue investment activities in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) which is important in driving the country’s economy.

World Indonesia gets 1 billion USD in loans for COVID-19 response The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced on June 23 that it and other banks had approved loans totalling 1 billion USD loan to help strengthen Indonesia’s health and economic responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

ASEAN ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement The virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on June 23.