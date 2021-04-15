Vietnam stresses importance of protecting civilians amidst conflicts in Sudan
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, showed his hope that the Sudanese Government would intensify efforts to ensure its leading role in protecting civilians and handling the root cause of violence among communities in Darfur while addressing an online informal interactive dialogue on the Darfur situation on April 14.
Quy appreciated positive progresses in Sudan in the recent past and said he hopes the transitional government and relevant parties there will keep fully carrying out the peace deal on October 3, 2020.
He stressed the importance of stepping up dialogue and mediation efforts between communities, while calling on parties involved to ensure close cooperation between the Sudanese government and the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the country (UNITAMS), regional organisations and other countries in the transition process so as to maintain gained achievements and contribute to promoting peace and development in the African nation.
UN Special Representative for Sudan and head of the UNITAMS Volker Perthes and Sudanese Chargé d'affaires a.i. in the UN Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Elbahi briefed participants on recent developments in West Darfur, in the context that conflicts between the Arab Rizeigat and Masalit communities have killed many civilians, including women and children.
Volker Perthes acknowledged the Sudanese government’s efforts to stabilise the situation in West Darfur, stressing that UNITAMS and relevant UN offices will actively support the transition process in Sudan in accordance with the October 3, 2020 peace agreement, including assistance in increasing the capacity of protecting civilians of the African country’s security forces.
Amid certain security improvement in Darfur, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2559 on December 22, 2020, that decided to end UNAMID’s operations on December 31 the same year and requested this mission to complete the withdrawal between January 1 and June 30, 2021.
The council set up UNITAMS in June 2020 under Resolution 2524.
From April 3-8, conflicts between the Arab Rizeigat and Masalit communities killed over 100 people and injured hundreds of others./.