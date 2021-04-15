World Thai tourism hit hard by third wave of COVID-19 Thailand’s latest wave of COVID-19 since late March would affect people’s travel plans during the traditional New Year (Songkran) festival, and cost the local tourism industry around 10 billion THB in revenue in the second quarter of 2021, the Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) said on April 13.

World China seeks to promote Lancang-Mekong Cooperation China will work with Mekong countries to continue to promote the development of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) towards creating a new model of regional cooperation, and building a new highland of development and prosperity, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted as saying on April 13 by Xinhua News Agency.

World Indonesia targets attracting 34.8 bln USD in energy, mining The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has set the goal of attracting 34.8 billion USD in energy, oil and gas, and mining this year to propel economic growth and create jobs.

World Singapore’s economy grows 0.2 percent in Q1 The Singaporean economy grew 0.2 percent in the first quarter of this year, a positive signal compared to a 2.4 percent contraction in the fourth quarter of 2020.