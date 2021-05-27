World Russian newswire hails Vietnamese NA’s role in promoting int’l integration Russian e-newspaper Rusvesna (Russia Spring) on May 26 ran an article highlighting the role played by the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) in promoting international economic integration and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

World British expert positive about Vietnam’s growth prospect in 2021 Kenneth Atkinson, a board member of the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (BritCham Vietnam), told German news agency DW that he remains positive about Vietnam's overall economic growth in 2021.

World Thailand reports highest daily COVID-19 fatalities Thailand reported 41 new deaths on May 26, the highest daily death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising the total number of fatalities to 873, according to the country's authorities.

World Indonesia forecasts 8.3 percent growth in Q2 Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at a recent congressional hearing with the House of Representatives’ Commission XI that Indonesia’s economic growth is forecast to reach between 7.1 to 8.3 percent in the second quarter this year.​