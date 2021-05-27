Vietnam stresses role of comprehensive, lasting political settlement for Syria
Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy emphasised the central role of a comprehensive and lasting political settlement to bring stability to Syria while attending a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on May 26.
Participants in the UNSC session on May 26 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy emphasised the central role of a comprehensive and lasting political settlement to bring stability to Syria while attending a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session on May 26.
The regular session on the political and humanitarian situation in Syria, held virtually, was attended by Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Geir Pedersen and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock.
The two speakers pointed out the particularly dire situation facing the Syrian people amid the continued political deadlock and the negotiations between the government and the opposition at the Constitutional Committee, under the UN mediation, yet to make concrete progress.
Security uncertainties remain in some areas and always pose latent risk of escalation, seriously affecting civilian life, they said, noting the relentless humanitarian crisis severely aggravated by the economic downturn and COVID-19.
They also repeated the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for the extension of the mechanism for cross-border aid delivery into Syria so as to ensure humanitarian assistance for the Syrian people, especially the millions of people forced to leave their homes in the northwest of this country.
UNSC member states highlighted the importance of promoting a political solution, especially stepping up the negotiation process at the Constitutional Committee, on the basis of UNSC Resolution 2254 so as to thoroughly deal with the crisis in Syria.
In his remarks, Ambassador Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said building trust among the parties concerned, enhancing diplomatic efforts, and maintaining security stability have a particularly special role to play in supporting the political process.
He shared the concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria, including food and water insecurity, the shortage of basic goods, and the pandemic’s serious impacts.
The diplomat called for boosting cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid throughout Syria and enhancing international support for humanitarian activities, with the focus placed on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines./.