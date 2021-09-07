Culture - Sports Russia-Vietnam eSports championship helps tighten humane cooperation A special eSports championship between Russia and Vietnam – a version of The World of Unique Gamers charity project (WUG2021_v2) took place at Yota Arena in Moscow last weekend.

Culture - Sports Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien to compete at Miss Grand Int’l Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, the Compassionate Beauty of Miss Vietnam 2018, is set to represent the country at the upcoming Miss Grand International 2021 pageant scheduled for the end of this year in Thailand.

Culture - Sports UNESCO, Vietnam Cinema Association jointly organise film making course The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Office in Vietnam and the Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents under Vietnam Cinema Association will hold a course on non-profit film production with the enrolment taking place from September 6-30.