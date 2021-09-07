Vietnam strive for good result in World Cup match against Australia: Coach
The Vietnamese football team will make efforts to obtain a positive result in their September 7 match against Australia in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, Coach Park Hang-seo has said.
At an online press conference on September 6, Park praised the rivals' capacity, highlighting their powerful attacks.
He added during their eight qualifying matches, Australia scored 28 times and conceded only two goals.
Vietnam will make the most of their abilities in the match, which is Vietnam's first game against Australia at the national team level, Park stressed.
Park faces a problem when key defender Do Duy Manh was sidelined because of a red card against Saudi Arabia last week. Defender Tran Dinh Trong will be also on the bench as he suffered a thigh injury during the match.
Previously, full-back Doan Van Hau missed out because he had not recovered from a knee injury. Park has called-up defender Tran Van Kien to strengthen his defence against Australia.
He also called-up striker Nguyen Cong Phuong to train with the team after he withdrew from the first match to welcome his baby son. However, due to difficulties travelling during the pandemic, Phuong may not compete against the Socceroos.
The Korean manager will have some players back in action. Midfielder Tran Minh Vuong, defenders Bui Tien Dung and Nguyen Thanh Chung are all fit. Park can also put his trust in key midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, who often scores against strong opposition.
Also on September 6, the coach announced a list of the 23 players for the match at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.
Australian coach Graham Arnold said his team respects all opponents and is ready for the match.
The match will be officiated by Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim of Qatar and will kick-off at 7pm and air on VTV6./.