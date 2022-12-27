Environment Cold snap to hit northern localities A cold front from the north is moving to the south, affecting the north, then the north and central parts of the central region in Vietnam, starting December 28.A cold front from the north is moving to the south, affecting the north, then the north and central parts of the central region in Vietnam, starting December 28.

Environment Vietnam in world's top 16 with richest biodiversity Vietnam is ranked 16th out of the 25 countries with the richest biodiversity in the world, as more than 11,000 species have been discovered in the country.

Environment Cities hold vital role in climate change response: Expert Cities play a vital role in efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment, as they account for two thirds of the total energy consumption and 70% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Environment More cold spells expected to hit north, northern central regions in early 2023 The northern and northern central regions are forecast to see more strong cold spells in the first two months of 2023, which will cause temperatures to plunge, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.