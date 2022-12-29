According to industry experts, by striving to establish legal timber, the country could enhance the reputation of its domestic timber processing industry in the global market and lay the foundation for sustainable forestry development in Vietnam.

The goal is to protect the world’s forests from illegal deforestation. In 2018, the project “Support to the Voluntary Partnership Agreement process in Vietnam: towards legal timber supply chains between VPA countries” was signed to enshrine this common goal between the EU and Vietnam.

The project has supported training course participation about controlling imported timber from 47 provinces and cities, 406 forest rangers, and customs officers./.

VNA