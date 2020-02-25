Vietnam strives to become APO’s centre of excellence
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is exerting efforts to become one of the six centres of excellence in terms of labour productivity of the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) in 2020.
Labour productivity is a decisive factor to increase the competitiveness of an economy and business. Improving labour productivity is essential to rapid and sustainable development.
Over the past years, the productivity of Vietnam has been improved, but yet to match with the country’s potential and expectation.
Therefore, Vietnam has taken a lot of measures synchronously and effectively to raise its labour productivity such as increasing national governance capacity and competitiveness, improving the business environment, boosting the shifting of labour structure from agriculture to industry and services, reforming the financial and banking sector, promoting start-ups, and attracting more foreign investment.
The Ministry of Science and Technology is studying and building a master plan on the improvement of productivity based on science, technology and innovation, and plans to submit it to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval in October. It is also making a national programme on supporting enterprises in improving their productivity and product quality until 2030. The programme is expected to be approved by the Government leader in June.
Efforts has been made to implement the Asian Productivity Organisation’s projects, including the APO-Certified Productivity Practitioners project and the APO Centre of Excellence (COE) Programme, with a hope to become one of the six APO centres of excellence in 2020
The Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) is an intergovernmental organisation committed to improving productivity in Asia and the Pacific. Established in 1961, the APO contributes to the sustainable socioeconomic development of the region through policy advisory services, institutional capacity-building efforts, sharing of productivity best practices, and dissemination of productivity data and analyses.
The current APO membership comprises 20 economies: Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam./.