Vietnam strives to build more cohesive, responsive ASEAN
Deputy Foreign Minister and General Secretary of the ASEAN National Committee 2020 Nguyen Quoc Dung (standing) speaks at the press conference in Hanoi on November 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has chosen “Cohesive and Responsive” as the theme of the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, given the complicated developments in the region and the world that pose many challenges to multilateralism and free trade as well as the increasing non-traditional security threats.
At an international press conference in Hanoi on November 18, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the ASEAN National Committee 2020 Nguyen Quoc Dung said 2020 will be a significant year to ASEAN in general and Vietnam in particular to review the mid-term implementation of a general plan to build the ASEAN Community between 2015 and 2025, and mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership in the association.
Vietnam will also take the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for 2020-2021, he added.
The official affirmed Vietnam’s strong determination to build a more connected and stronger ASEAN community based on the outcomes gained by the previous ASEAN Chairs, and highlighted the country’s five priorities.
Firstly, Vietnam will promote ASEAN’s role and active contributions to the maintenance of peace, security and stability in the region on the basic of strengthening intra-bloc solidarity, unification and coordination to address regional and international matters.
Secondly, Vietnam will promote regional connectivity and adaptation; optimise opportunities from the Fourth Industrial Revolution to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in economy, finance, and society; narrow development gaps; build high-quality human resources; and increase social services for vulnerable groups.
Thirdly, Vietnam will raise public awareness of ASEAN’s identity by creating common values of ASEAN and widely popularsing them among people.
Fourthly, Vietnam will step up partnerships for peace and sustainable development with all countries around the world and promote ASEAN’s role in and contributions to the international community. And
Fifthly, Vietnam will improve the adaptation and operational efficiency of ASEAN, and improve its institutional reform.
According to Dung, Vietnam will chair, coordinate and organise about 300 conferences and various activities during the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, including important events such as a summit in April and November and the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in August.
Other meetings will focus on ASEAN’s three pillars – politics and security; economy; and culture-society./.